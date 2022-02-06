Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 505,799 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $17.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

