IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $44,000.22 and approximately $3,860.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

