IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $9,427,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.89. 762,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

