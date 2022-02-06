iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

