iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Lessened by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 202,014 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.26 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

