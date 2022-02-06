iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.34. 5,079,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,946,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.