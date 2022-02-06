iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.