iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 2,733.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

EWD opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

Ishares

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.