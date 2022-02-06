iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

