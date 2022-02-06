iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $248.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

