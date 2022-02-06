iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.25

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.25 and last traded at $110.33, with a volume of 4612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.