iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,145,000 after buying an additional 423,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,244,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,526,000 after buying an additional 454,180 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $104.97 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

