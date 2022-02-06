Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,195. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 1,234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

