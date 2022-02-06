Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.
Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
