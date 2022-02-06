Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

