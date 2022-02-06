Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85. 12,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

