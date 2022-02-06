Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85. 12,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
