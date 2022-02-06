Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $447,877.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

