Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

