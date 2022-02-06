Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.50 ($41.01).

JEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

JEN traded down €0.36 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.06 ($36.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a one year high of €37.80 ($42.47). The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.32.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

