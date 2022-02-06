Jigstack Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $11,450.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jigstack has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Jigstack

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

