John Z. Zhang Sells 13,320 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLW opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

