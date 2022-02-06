JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

ABBV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

