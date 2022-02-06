JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target to SEK 310

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $29.88 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.