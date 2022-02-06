JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target to SEK 310

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $29.88 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.