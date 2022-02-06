JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,931,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $137.38 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

