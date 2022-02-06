JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,931,000 after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $137.38 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $450.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

