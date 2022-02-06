Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.