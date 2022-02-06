Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

