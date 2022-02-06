Julian Inclan Acquires 6,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OFG opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,764,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,221,000 after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

