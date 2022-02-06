Jump Financial LLC Invests $335,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,019 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
