Jump Financial LLC Invests $386,000 in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 144,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,121 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.28 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.