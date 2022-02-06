Jump Financial LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

