Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,053 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,409. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

