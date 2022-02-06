Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Funko by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 63.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 80.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,430 shares of company stock worth $7,509,457. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $864.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

