Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $11,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $597.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

