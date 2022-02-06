Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $221.40

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221.40 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 224.60 ($3.02), with a volume of 80089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.60 ($3.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JUP. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.