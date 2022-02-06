Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $674,870.95

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $674,870.95 and $1,271.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.83 or 0.07143356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.99 or 0.99937966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052714 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

