Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 473,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.55 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.