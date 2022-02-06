KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

KBH stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. 2,583,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.