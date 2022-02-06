Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.55. 2,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $2,990,397. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

