Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,370 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 2.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vontier worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:VNT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vontier (VNT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.