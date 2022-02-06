Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,370 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 2.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vontier worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

