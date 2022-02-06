Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $7 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

