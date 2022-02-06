Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 289,969 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,441,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 4.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

