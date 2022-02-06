Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Cut by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $561,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.21. 1,075,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

