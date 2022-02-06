Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.