Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 248,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 189,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

