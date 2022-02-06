Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $27.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

