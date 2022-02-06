Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €131.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.88 ($111.10).

KRN stock opened at €86.80 ($97.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.45. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($111.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

