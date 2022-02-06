L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.27.

LHX opened at $213.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $181.60 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

