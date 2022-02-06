Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $223.36 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.78.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

