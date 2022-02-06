Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. Analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth about $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laird Superfood by 80.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

