Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $10,154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 140,650.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

