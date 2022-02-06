Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.62) to GBX 781 ($10.50) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of LCSHF stock remained flat at $$7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
